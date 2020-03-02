Barcelona outcast Arda Turan could be set for move to Poland after receiving offer

Barcelona outcast Arda Turan has received an offer from Legia Warsaw according to Fotospor.

Per the source, the Polish giants made a surprise offer for Turan.

The former Turkey international would have to accept a considerable pay cut but it would give him the chance to return to football.

Barcelona have not played Turan since he returned on loan from Basaksehir.

The 33-year-old has yet to play for the Barca reserve side either.

Turan will be a free agent at the end of the season unless the La Liga giants offer him a new deal.

The experienced attacking midfielder was linked with Galatasaray in January but the deal fell through.

Additionally, Brazilian side Flamengo reportedly wanted Turan but he did not want to move to South America as he would be too far away from friends and family.

Turan made just nine Super Lig appearances for Basaksehir over the first half of the season, playing for just 179 minutes.

His contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The former Atleti star has fallen from grace over recent years. After struggling for playing time at Barcelona he was loaned to Basaksehir.

He also retired from the Turkey national side after allegedly grabbing journalist Bilal Mese on a flight from Macedonia and swearing at him.

Turan also recently received a suspended sentence for firing a gun in a hospital in Istanbul.

The experienced midfielder got into a fight with Berkay Sahin last year at an Istanbul nightclub which ended with a broken nose for the pop star.

Turan then turned up at the hospital Sahin was being treated at and shot at the floor.

He was sentenced for firing a gun to cause panic, illegal possession of weapons and intentional injury.