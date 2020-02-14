Agent Reveals Everton Midfielder Target Has €20m Release Clause, Southampton Also Linked With Turkey International

Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan has been closely linked with a move to the Premier League.

Fanatik reported that Everton and Southampton want the Turkey international.

Tufan’s agent Utku Cenikli has since confirmed that his client does want to play in Europe and revealed that he does have a €20m release clause.

“Ozan has always wanted to play in Europe. He returned to Fenerbahce and felt he had a debt to pay,” Cenikli said.

“He wants to leave the club as a player who made Fenerbahce a return. And he does have a €20m release clause which will be his way of giving back.”

Tufan spent last season on loan at Alanyaspor where he returned to form.

The 24-year-old was brought back to Fenerbahce last summer and has gone onto become a star name for the team.

He recently signed a contract extension until 2023.

Tufan could see his stock rise further with Euro 2020 looming but his release clause will remain active until the end of his current agreement.

Tufan has two goals and five assists in 21 league games this season.

The box-to-box midfielder has five goals in 49 international caps for Turkey.