Bernardo Silva to Fenerbahçe? The Truth Behind the Historic Transfer Links to Manchester City Star

Fenerbahçe are preparing a move for Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Under the leadership of President Sadettin Saran, the club is aiming for a statement signing.

Saran’s Ambitious Plan for Bernardo Silva

The interest in Silva is a centerpiece of the new era following the end of the Ali Koç presidency.

President Sadettin Saran, who took the helm with a promise to bring world-class talent to the Ülker Stadium, is reportedly ready to approve a historic financial package to lure the Portuguese international to Istanbul.

Silva, who has spent nine illustrious seasons at Manchester City, is expected to leave at the end of the season as reported by BBC.

Fenerbahçe’s board is acting swiftly to get ahead of the competition.

Why Bernardo Silva is the Missing Piece for Tedesco

Tactically, the move makes perfect sense for head coach Domenico Tedesco. With the team currently preparing for a high-stakes Intercontinental Derby at RAMS Park, the need for elite creative depth has never been clearer.

After a trophy-laden career under Pep Guardiola, Silva would bring a winning mentality that President Saran believes is essential for a team that has struggled for silverware over recent years.

His ability to operate across the midfield or on the wing gives Tedesco the flexibility needed to compete across multiple fronts.

The Battle for the Portuguese Maestro

Securing Silva will not be easy. Despite Fenerbahçe’s aggressive approach, they face stiff competition from Galatasaray, who hope to leverage their Champions League status and Silva’s connection with former teammate İlkay Gündoğan.

However, with President Saran personally leading the charge, Fenerbahçe are banking on a structured project that offers Silva a leading role in a historic rebuild. The club’s recent success in the Turkish Super Cup has already provided a foundation for this ambition.