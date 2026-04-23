Brighton & Hove Albion continued their relentless march toward European qualification on Wednesday night, securing a dominant 3-1 victory over a struggling Chelsea side. The headline of the night belonged to Turkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu, whose clinical strike underscored the growing crisis for Blues manager Liam Rosenior.

The victory at the Amex Stadium moves the Seagulls into a prime position for a top-four finish, while Chelsea remains mired in mid-table mediocrity, sparking fresh questions about the future of their coaching staff.

Kadıoğlu’s Premier League Masterclass

Since his move from Fenerbahçe, Kadıoğlu has evolved into one of the most versatile and reliable assets in the Premier League. Operating on the left flank, the 26-year-old was a constant thorn in the side of the Chelsea defense.

His goal, a searing 20-yard drive that left the goalkeeper rooted to the spot, was his fifth of the campaign. Beyond the scoring, Kadıoğlu’s defensive discipline and ability to transition from back to front have made him an indispensable part of Fabian Hürzeler’s tactical setup. For Turkish fans, seeing the “Swiss Army Knife” of the national team excel at this level provides a massive boost ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Pressure Mounts on Liam Rosenior

The defeat represents a new low for Chelsea under Liam Rosenior who was sacked after the game. Despite heavy investment in the squad, the London giants looked disjointed and lacked the creative spark necessary to break down Brighton’s organized high press.

The Road to 2026

For Kadıoğlu, this performance cements his status as a world-class talent. With 12 goal involvements this season across all competitions, he is enjoying the most productive spell of his career. As Turkey prepares for their World Cup group stage against the USA, Australia, and Paraguay, Kadıoğlu’s form will be the bedrock of Vincenzo Montella’s strategy.

While Chelsea heads back to London to lick their wounds, Brighton looks like a team capable of beating anyone in the league. As long as Kadıoğlu continues to perform at this level, the Seagulls’ dream of Champions League football is very much alive.