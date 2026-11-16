Arda Güler’s New Real Madrid Salary Revealed as José Mourinho Names Turkish Star Among Four ‘Untouchables’

Real Madrid have tabled a lucrative new five-year contract worth €8 million per year to Türkiye international Arda Güler after head coach José Mourinho designated the 21-year-old playmaker one of four “untouchable” players in his squad.

According to Spanish outlet El Debate, Los Blancos are actively working to finalize fresh terms with Güler at the Santiago Bernabéu—moving him into line with fellow core midfielders who have already extended through 2031—with the financial details of the proposed package now emerging in the Spanish press.

Salary Breakdown: €8 Million Per Season

Güler—who currently earns approximately €6.25 million gross per year excluding performance bonuses—is in line for a significant pay rise that will take his base annual salary to €8 million (before tax) over a five-year term running until 2031.

Broken down across the calendar year before tax, the proposed agreement values the former Fenerbahçe prodigy’s package at:

Annual salary: €8,000,000 (excluding bonuses)

Weekly wage: €153,846

Daily earnings: €21,917 (approximately 1.2 million Turkish lira per day)

Mourinho’s Four ‘Untouchables’ at the Bernabéu

The contract push comes directly at the request of Real Madrid manager José Mourinho, who reportedly views Güler as a cornerstone of his long-term project in the Spanish capital.

Alongside the Turkish international, Mourinho has identified Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Aurélien Tchouaméni as his four untouchable core players—urging the Real Madrid hierarchy to lock all four down to long-term renewals to ward off rival European interest.

Standout 2026/27 Form for Club and Country

Güler’s impending pay rise reflects his rapid emergence as an indispensable starter during the 2026/27 campaign. Across 14 official appearances for Real Madrid so far this season, the 21-year-old has already registered 4 goals and 6 assists—averaging a goal contribution every 85 minutes.

His influence has been equally pronounced on the international stage, where he headlines Türkiye’s contingent across Europe’s Top 5 leagues and scored a sensational long-range free-kick against Belgium in Thursday’s UEFA Nations League clash in İzmir.

For a full breakdown of his season numbers, contract timeline, and international record, explore our complete Arda Güler 2026/27 Real Madrid stats and contract guide.