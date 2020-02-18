Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil’s 1 Goal In 10 months ‘Really Is Not Enough’ says Chris Hughton

Former Brighton and Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton believes Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil should be contributing more to the club.

Ozil played a starring role during Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over Newcastle over the weekend and capped off his performance with a goal – his first in 10 months.

The 31-year-old has been a controversial figure at Arsenal in recent months with fans and pundits split over whether he deserves a place in the Gunners starting XI or not.

However, since the arrival of Mikel Arteta as manager, Ozil has shown an improvement in form.

Speaking after Sunday’s clash, Hughton stated that Ozil should be scoring more and assisting more goals – despite putting on an impressive display against Newcastle.

The 61-year-old tactician went onto state that Ozil does, however, fit perfectly into the 4-2-3-1 system Mikel Arteta likes to deploy.

"If he had a different attitude he'd still be at Real Madrid" Graeme Souness and Chris Hughton look at Mesut Ozil's role at Arsenal 📱 Recap #ARSNEW here: https://t.co/2yatcOdwmC pic.twitter.com/MxfrkkTBEj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2020

Arsenal are back in action in the Europa League this week when they take on Greek giants Olympiakos.

The Gunners next Premier League fixture is against Everton.