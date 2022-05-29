Arsenal interested in summer transfer move for Feyenoord midfielder

Arsenal are interested in Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu according to Goal.

Per the source, the Gunners have been keeping tabs on Kokcu for ‘quite a long time’ but face competition from Roma.

Arsenal are in the market for a new midfielder this season and have been linked with several players.

Additionally, Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur also claims that the Gunners are interested in Kokcu.

Konur first reported the Arsenal interest back in May 2021.

The Gunners have reportedly added Kokcu to their summer transfer shortlist but have yet to make an official offer or hold talks.

The creative midfielder broke rose through the Feyenoord youth ranks from the age of 13, making his senior team debut aged just 17-years-old.

Despite being aged 21 years of age Kokcu is a first-team star for Feyenoow and made 51 appearances in all competitions this season.

The rising star featured in the Europa Conference League final against Roma last week which Feyenoord narrowly lost.

Despite being born in the Netherlands, Kokcu represents Turkey at international level as he has Turkish heritage.

Kokcu does have another three-years remaining on his contract and is valued as being worth £15.3m [Transfermarkt].

Feyenoord finished the Eredivisie in third place this season.