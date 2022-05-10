Arsenal midfielder reaches agreement in principle with Turkish giants

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has reached an agreement in principle with Galatasaray according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Elneny who is out of contract at the end of the season could be returning to Turkey.

The Gunners have yet to offer the Egypt international a contract extension so he is free to enter talks with other clubs.

Unless a last-minute contract extension is offered Elneny will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old’s representative William D’Avila is reported to be in talks with the Lions over securing a transfer this summer.

Despite hardly playing this season Elneny has found himself a way back into the fold at Arsenal under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Elneny has started the last four league games for Arsenal leading to rumors that the Gunners may end up keeping him on next term.

Arteta brought the midfielder back into the side after three straight defeats and Arsenal went on to win all four games in which he started.

The Daily Mail report that the Gunners have begun talks with Elneny over a new contract.

Elneny is no stranger to Turkey having previously played for Galatasaray’s rivals Besiktas on loan.