Arsenal Receive Transfer Boost as Tottenham Drop Out Race For €40m Rated Dutch Player of the Year

Arsenal have received a transfer boost in the race for Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu after Tottenham dropped out of the race according to 1908.nl.

Per the source, the Gunners do face competition from Benfica whose interest in Kokcu is increasing.

Arsenal have been closely linked with Kokcu for months and having secured Premier League football as well as having the funds to be able to match Feyenoord’s €40m asking price they are among the top contenders for his signature.

Benfica are looking for a replacement for Enzo Fernández, who joined Chelsea in January for €121 million.

It is not yet clear whether Benfica will be able to match Feyenoord’s asking price for Kokcu.

The Dutch club are reportedly looking for a fee of €40 million. However, Benfica are hoping to reach a personal agreement with Kokcu as soon as possible, and they believe that this could help them to negotiate a lower transfer fee with Feyenoord before interested Premier League sides enter the picture.

The report claims Kokcu has also been linked with a move to several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur but that Spurs are now out of the race.

The 22-year-old Turkish international is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions, and he has been praised for his technical ability, passing, and dribbling skills.

Speaking to De Telegraaf after being named Eredivisie’s Player of the Year, the Turkiye international said: “If I could take another step [in my career], it would be nice.”

It would be particularly ‘nice’ if he could make Feyenoord plenty of money in the process. “Especially to leave through the front door and provide a nice transfer fee for the club.”