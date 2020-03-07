Arsenal star Mesut Ozil shares training ground updates ahead of West Ham clash

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was not included in the matchday squad in the FA Cup 5th Round clash against Portsmouth mid-week.

The playmaker of Turkish origin was omitted from the squad by Mikel Arteta who revealed he was rested.

Ozil could be set to return to the Gunners squad for the Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday.

The 31-year-old shared three photographs on his Instagram stories showing that he was part of team training.

The first two photos show Ozil doing individual training and the third image shows him all smiles with two teammates.

Ozil is match fit heading into the clash and is likely to return to the starting line-up unless Arteta makes tactical changes.

The Gunners will be without Lucas Torreira who is out injured with a fractured ankle. Sead Kolasinac is sidelined having suffered a shoulder sprain last month.

Cedric Soares and Callum Chambers are also unavailable due to injury but Kieran Tierney is nearing a return.

Ozil – and the Arsenal team in general – came under fire from sections of the press and fanbase after crashing out of the Europa League Round of 32.

The north London outfit have the chance to make amends against West Ham at the Emirates.