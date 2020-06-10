Arsenal youngster admits he looks up to Mesut Ozil and that he wants No 10 position

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has revealed that he looks up to Mesut Ozil and wants to assume his No 10 spot in the future.

The playmaker of Turkish origin is out of contract in 2021 and has yet to sign an extension.

Should Ozil end up leaving after his contract runs out it could result in Smith Rowe filling his boots.

“At Arsenal, I look up to Mesut Ozil a lot,” he told The National. “I watch him in training and the movement he has and the little touches he does.

“For me to train with him every day, I can’t think of anything better.

“I like to be versatile and I can also play in other positions

“But I probably would say I do enjoy playing in the No. 10 position the most.”

Arsenal could face an uncertain future with the act having to cope with financial impact of coronavirus and the prospect of losing big name stars.

Head coach Mikel Arteta’s ageing big earners Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are out of contract in 2021.

Alexandre Lacazette’s future is also the subject of speculation.

This could leave the likes of youngsters at the club like Emile-Smith the opportunity to make a name for themselves.

The Premier League will restart on 17 June following the coronavirus break.

Ozil has been among the players who have returned to full training ahead of the continuation of the league.