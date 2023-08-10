Aston Villa Make Offer For Galatasaray Star That Could be Worth €30m

Aston Villa have made a loan offer for Galatasaray winger Nicolo Zaniolo according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Villa have made an official offer to Galatasaray including an option to buy.

Villa are prepared to pay a €3m loan for and include a €27m buy option.

Galatasaray meanwhile, want to sell Zaniolo for €30m without a loan option. Talks will continue.

Premier League side Aston Villa are working on a deal to sign former Roma and current Galatasaray star Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several months having narrowly missed out on a move to Bournemouth last January.

Aston Villa are the latest club to show an interest in the Italian international.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Villa are interested in Zaniolo.

He reported that Villa are ‘working on a deal’ to sign the 24-year-old and that he is ‘one of the top names in the list’.

Additionally, Villa sporting director Monchi signed Zaniolo during his time at Roma so knows the player and his team well.

Understand Aston Villa are working on deal to sign Nicoló Zaniolo. It’s concrete possibility being discussed, one of the top names in the list 🚨🟣🔵 #AVFC Villa director Monchi signed Zaniolo at Roma from Inter and negotiations will follow with Galatasaray. Deal on. pic.twitter.com/CY8WJ1euxQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Galatasaray signed Zaniolo for just €15m in January and he is under contract until 2027.

The Turkish giants are in no hurry to sell the winger and will not accept lower than his €35m release clause.

The Lions stand to make more than double what they paid for Zaniolo in just a few months if his release clause is activated.

Alternatively they will get to keep their star player for another season.