Atletico Madrid want Leicester City defender in cut-price deal

Atletico Madrid want Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu in a cut-price deal according to Team Talk via Diario AS.

Per the source, Soyuncu is valued at £22m but Atleti may be able to snap him up in a cut-price deal as his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Soyuncu has fallen out of favor with Leicester amanger Brendan Rodgers who has given the defender just one appearance in the Premier League this season.

With Soyuncu out of contract at the end of the season and Rodgers dropping him from the team it looks likely that the Turkey international will leave the club.

Atleti are in the market for a defender with uncertainty over the future of Felipe and Mario Hermoso while Stefan Savic has had injury problems.

The Spanish giants could sign Soyuncu for free at the end of the season for free but could be set to repeat what they did for Renildo for the Turkish defender.

Atleti signed Renildo in January deciding to pay a fee instead of waiting for his contract to run down.

The decision to move early and sign Renildo paid off and the Madrid based outfit are considering following the same blueprint as Soyuncu is top of their shortlist.

The 26-year-old defender has made 125 appearances for Leicester and was a star player until this season.

Soyuncu was a part of the side that won the FA Cup with the Foxes and also has 51 internatinal caps for Turkey.