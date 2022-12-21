Atletico Madrid edge closer to signing Leicester City player

Atletico Madrid are edging closer to signing Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu acording to Marca.

Per the source, the Spanish giants are preparing to sign the defender for free when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

READ: 6 Top-Tier Football Teams in Turkey

However, the Spanish giants could make a move in January if they can clear space in the squad.

Atleti want to part ways with Felipe and Mario Hermaso.

If they get rid of both players Marca claim they will try to sign Soyuncu over the winter transfer window.

The Madrid based outfit would have to pay the Foxes a fee but it would be expected to be below his actual valuation due to his contract having just a few months remaining.

The defender has yet to extend his contract and the Foxes have not made any announcements regarding talks over a new deal.

Soyuncu has fallen out of favor with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers this season featuring just once in the Premier League.

However, he was a star player in Rodgers side before the current season and is a regular for the Turkey national team.

In total the 26-year-old defender has made 125 appearances for Leicester and also has 51 international caps for Turkey.