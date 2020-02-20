‘Back 2 Work’ – Crystal Palace striker returns to London after Dubai trip

Cenk Tosun has returned to London for Crystal Palace training after his brief trip to Dubai.

Palace take on Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday 22 February in the Premier League in their first game back following the winter break.

Tosun shared a training day update with a few shots from his session.

Tosun spent his winter break in Dubai where he had an image of himself carved into a beach.

He also teamed up with Alvaro Negredo and showed off his six-pack.

Tosun joined Palace on a six-month loan from Everton but the Eagles do have a buy option.

The 28-year-old striker has one goal in three appearances for the south London based side.

Palace head into the Newcastle clash in 14th place on 30 points.

Head coach Roy Hodgson will be hoping Tosun helps change around his sides goal-scoring fortunes.

Palace have scored the fewest number of goals in the league (23) this season.