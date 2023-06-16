Barcelona Step Up Man City Midfielder Pursuit With Improved Offer, Galatasaray Also Interested

Barcelona are desperate to bring in Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan this summer, and have seemingly improved their offer according to The Athletic.

The 32-year-old midfielder has been at the top of his game this season, leading City to an historic treble for just the second time in English football history.

However, as a free agent this summer, there is plenty of speculation about his future.

Barcelona are said to be interested, and have now improved their offer to a three-year deal worth €9m per year. This would take the total value of the deal to around €30m.

City are not keen to offer Gundogan a long-term deal, given his advancing years, but manager Pep Guardiola does want to keep him. They have put an offer on the table to keep him at the Etihad.

Galatasaray are also interested in Gundogan, sources told Turkish-Football.

The Lions are willing to offer a long term deal of three years with the option to extend.

The reigning Super Lig champions are able to offer Champions League football this season and have approached Gundogan’s representatives.

The Yellow-Reds hope they will be able to entice Gundogan with the prospect of playing in Turkey for the first time.

Gundogan is of Turkish heritage and has family in the country.

As reported by Hurriyet Gundogan revealed how delighted he and his family with the exception of his mother – a Fenerbahce – fan were when Galatasaray beat Arsenal in the 2000 Uefa Cup final.

“I’ll never forget when Galatasaray won the UEFA Cup, my mum is a Fenerbahce fan but everyone else in my family supports Galatasaray. We all sat down and was watching the final. I remember my uncle in tears when Galatasaray won, it was one of my favourite childhood moments,” Gundogan said.