Barcelona want to sign Man City midfielder

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan according to Daily Mail.

Per the source, Gundogan is set to leave City at the end of the season as a free agent.

READ: Super Lig Wrap – Besiktas win again, Trabzonspor keep title dreams alive, Valencia rescues Fenerbahce

Gundogan has under six months remaining on his contract and has yet to agree to a new deal.

The midfielder of Turkish origin would be free to join another club but could still end up staying if he does extend his deal.

Gundogan is unlikely to leave in January as he is still an important player for City who are competing for silverware in multiple competitions.

Gundogan was named club captain over the summer and regularly plays for the Premier League giants having made 25 appearances in all competitions.

The report claims that City are keen on bringing in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham as a replacement.

Barcelona could face competition from Galatasaray who have also been closely linked with Gundogan – who reportedly supports the club.

Gundogan was the first signing Pep Guardiola made after taking charge of City.

The 31-year-old joined City from borussia Dortmund on a £20m move in 2016 and has 51 goals in 278 appearances for the club in all competitions winning four Premier League titles in six seasons.