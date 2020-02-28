Basaksehir beat Sporting Lisbon 4-1 to book place in Europa League Last 16

Basaksehir beat Sporting Lisbon 4-1 at the Fatih Terim stadium in the Europa League Round of 32 second-leg clash on Thursday to book a place in the Last 16.

The Istanbul based outfit managed to book a place in the next round of the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

Martin Skrtel opened the scoring for the home side and Aleksic doubled Basaksehir’s lead with a stunning strike on 45 minutes.

🔥🔥GOOOOOOOLLL! 45' Aleksic

Basaksehir looked favorites to go on and score again but it was the visitors who found the back of the net against the run of play.

Vietto scored a well time header on 68 minutes giving Basaksehir just over 20 minutes to find another goal and take the game to extra time.

Sporting won the first-leg 3-1 at home so their goal meant that that they would have progress 4-3 on the night.

And it looked like they would.

Until Edin Visca equalised in the first minute of additional time with a brilliant finish.

It was Visca who went onto find the winner scoring a penalty in extra-time to knock Sporting out in one of the biggest shocks on the night.

Basaksehir 4-1 Sporting Lisbon

Stadium: Başakşehir Fatih Terim

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz, Pau Cebrian Devis, Roberto del Palomar (Spain)

Medipol Başakşehir: Mert Günok, Caiçara, Skrtel, Epureanu, Clichy, Azubuike (min. 77 Berkay Özcan), İrfan Can Kahveci (min. 89 Robinho), Visca (min. 120 Ponck), Aleksic, Elia (min. 85 Gulbrandsen), Demba Ba

Sporting Lizbon: Maximiano, Ristovski, Ilori, Coates, Acuna, Battaglia, Wendel (min. 90+1 Henrique), Bolasie (min. 60 Plata), Vietto, Cabral (min. 73 Doumbia), Sporar (min. 108 Mendes)

Goals: min. 31 Skrtel, min. 45 Aleksic, min. 90+1 & 119 (Penalty) Visca (Medipol Başakşehir), min. 68 Vietto (Sporting Lisbon)