Basaksehir record first win of the season ahead of Champions League campaign

Basaksehir recorded their first win of the season beating Trabzonspor 2-0 away from home in the Super Lig.

The reigning Super Lig champions got their season off to a poor start losing three and drawing one of their first four games.

The Istanbul minnows put an end to a poor run with a convincing win over last seasons runners-up.

Irfan Can Kahveci got the visitors off to a great start scoring on 32 minutes and Edin Visca doubled his sides lead in the second half with a stunning finish.

Basaksehir also got off to a slow start last season before finding their composure and going onto win the league.

The victory comes ahead of their first Champions League group stage game against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The opening Group H game will take place in Germany.

Manchester United will take on PSG in the other group game in Paris.

Trabzonspor 0-2 Başakşehir

Stadium: Medical Park

Referee: Bahattin Şimşek, Mustafa Sönmez, Osman Gökhan Bilir

Trabzonspor: Uğurcan Çakır, Pereira, Edgar Ie, Vitor Hugo, Marlon, Kamil Ahmet Çörekçi, Safa Kınalı (min. 60 Djaniny), Baker, Abdülkadir Ömür (min. 84 Ahmet Canbaz), Diabate (min. 78 Bilal Başacıkoğlu), Afobe (min. 84 Yusuf Sarı)

Medipol Başakşehir: Mert Günok, Caiçara, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli, Mehmet Topal, Rafael (min. 61 Mahmut Tekdemir), Visca (min. 87 Aleksic), İrfan Can Kahveci (min. 74 Berkay Özcan), Deniz Türüç (min. 86 Gulbrandsen), Demba Ba (min. 74 Crivelli)

Goals: min. 32 İrfan Can Kahveci, min. 54 Visca (Medipol Başakşehir)