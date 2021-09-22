Besiktas 3-3 Adana Demirspor: Mario Balotelli has last laugh

Besiktas blew a three goal lead at home against Adana Demirspor to end up drawing the game 3-3 at the Vodafone Park stadium in the Super Lig on Tuesday.

The Black Eagles got off to a great start with Montero scoring on 20 minutes.

Josef De Souza doubled the home sides lead on 43 minutes and Ridvan Yilmaz looked to have put the game out of sight after scoring on 52 minutes.

However, Adana managed did not give up.

Vargas pulled a goal back on 60 minutes and them Mario Balotelli scored on 79 minutes before equalising in the sixth minute of additional time.

Balotelli sparked controversy with his goal celebration.

It all goes back to 2013 when Balotelli was playing for Manchester City. In a pre-season game on tour to the US the striker decided to back-heel the ball while it was heading into an empty net but bizarrely ended up missing the shot and preventing his team from scoring.

He was substituted off immediately after.

Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin who was a pundit at the time described Balotelli as being ‘brainless’ after the incident.

Once upon a time Sergen Yalçın called Balotelli brainless Today Balotelli celebrated scoring against Yalçın'a Beşiktaş by pointing at his head signalling he does have a brain after all Another day in the life of Super Mario

The Italy international got his recent eight years later by running up to Yalcin after scoring and pointing to his brain to indicate he is not brainless.

Beşiktaş 3 – 3 Adana Demirspor

Stadium: Vodafone Park

Referee: Ali Palabıyık, Serkan Olguncan, Mustafa Sönmez

Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu, Rosier, Welinton, Montero, Rıdvan Yılmaz, De Souza, Ghezzal (min. 76 Gökhan Töre), Oğuzhan Özyakup (min. 65 Atiba), Pjanic (min. 65 Salih Uçan), Larin (min. 65 Kenan Karaman), Batshuayi (min. 90+5 Güven Yalçın)

Adana Demirspor: Ferhat Kaplan, Svensson (min. 87 Tarık Çamdal), Samet Akaydın, Deli, Rassoul (min. 87 Kaan Kanak), Stambouli (min. 67 Balotelli), Sinan Kurt (min. 76 Gökhan İnler), Vargas, Bjarnason, Ezeh (min. 46 Yunus Akgün), Assombalonga

Goals: min. 20 Montero, min. 43 De Souza, min. 52 Rıdvan Yılmaz (Beşiktaş), min. 60 Vargas, min. 79 Balotelli, min. 90+6 Balotelli (Adana Demirspor)

Yellow Cards: min. 6 Deli, min. 79 Balotelli (Adana Demirspor), min. 28 Montero, min. 59 Welinton (Beşiktaş)

Red Card: Valentin Rosier