Besiktas green light Nottingham Forest transfer target, deal could cost €5m

Besiktas have given Romain Saiss the green light to leave the club at the end of the season according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles are planning for Saiss to join Nottingham Forest who have reportedly been interested in the defender since January.

Besiktas are already out of the title race and management have directed attention towards restructuring the squad.

The Black-Whites want to sell 10 players and renew contract terms with three.

Saiss joined Besiktas on a free transfer Wolves last summer and is under contract until summer 2024.

The experienced defender was initially a star player under the management of Valerien Ismael and excelled at the World Cup in Qatar for Morocco reaching the semi-finals.

Saiss is captain of the Morocco national team and has 72 caps for his country.

However, Saiss struggled to adapt to new manager Senol Gunes at Besiktas and the head coach does not have plans for the defender.

The 32-year-old has found himself competing with Omar Colley for a place in the team and was left on the bench last week against Ankaragucu.

Besiktas have given permission for Saiss to leave at the end of the season but want €5m from Forest.