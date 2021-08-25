Besiktas interested in Arsenal midfielder, face competition from Fenerbahce

Besiktas are interested in Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny a source close to the Super Lig club told Turkish-Football.

The Black Eagles are interested in loaning Elneny to further strengthen the midfield ahead of the Champions League campaign.

Alternatively they would sign him on a permanent deal but only for a cut-price offer.

Besiktas are financially constrained due to their debt situation and their economic strength weakened further over the pandemic period.

Elneny is no stranger to Besiktas having previously played for the club on loan over the 2019-20 season.

If Besiktas are unable to reach an agreement with Arsenal they plan to wait six-months to enter direct talks with Elneny in January and potentially sign the midfielder as a free agent for next season.

The Black-Whites could face competition from Fenerbahce who are also reported to be interested in the Egypt international.

Elneny did however, play regularly for the Gunners last term and despite not featuring in the first two games he has not yet played this term.

Mikel Arteta has not made his plans for Elneny clear yet but he is still part of the squad and has 12 months left on his contract.

According to the Turkish Teams In Europe 2021/22 he earns £50,000-a-week at the North London outfit.