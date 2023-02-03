Besiktas offer way out for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech

Besiktas want to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on loan according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles want to bring in Ziyech on a temporary move until the end of the season.

The Black Eagles would offer Ziyech, Chelsea and PSG a way out of the mess created on transfer deadline day.

Ziyech’s move to PSG was derailed after Chelsea failed to send the registration documents over in time despite a deal being agreed.

The Morrocco international has been put in an awkward situation and a short term loan move could offer a solution to all parties involved.

Besiktas are targeting Ziyech and also have their sights set on Fabio Borini as an alternative.

The Super Lig remains one of the few major leagues Ziyech would be able to move to before the end of the season as transfer window remains open until 8 February.

Besiktas could however, face competition from Fenerbahce who have also been linked with trying to pull off a similar move in the Turkish press.

The Black Eagles are currently 4th in the Super Lig, 11 points behind leaders Galatasaray but they could cut the gap to eight points as they do have a game in hand.

Additionally, Besiktas are just six points off a runners-up spot which would guarantee Champions League football.