Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech offered way out after PSG debacle, Turkish giants offer solution

Fenerbahce have offered Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech a six-month loan transfer following the PSG debacle according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Ziyech reportedly wants to leave Chelsea after his deal to the French giants fell through.

Ziyech had reached an agreement with PSG but Chelsea failed to complete his paperwork resulting in the transfer falling through.

The Morocco international was in Paris expecting the deal to go ahead but the registration was not completed in time due to a technical error.

Additionally, the LFP denied an appeal giving PSG a transfer extension to complete the move.

As a result Ziyech will have to wait at least six months to join PSG.

Fenerbahce are keen on bringing in Ziyech on a temporary transfer in a move which could also suit both Chelsea and PSG.

Fenerbahce would be able to offer Ziyech playing time. The Yellow Canaries are in the title race, seven points behind leaders Galatasaray and have booked a place in the Europa League Last 16.

Following the closing of the Portuguese and Russian transfer window today the only major league Ziyech would be able to join is the Super Lig where the transfer window remains open until 8 February.

Ziyech has struggled for playing time this season and has just one assist in 15 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season.