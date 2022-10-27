Besiktas terminate Valerien Ismael’s contract, Senol Gunes expected to be appointed manager

Besiktas have parted ways with Valerien Ismael just 13 weeks into the 2022-23 season after a string of poor results.

The Black Eagles released a statement confirming that his contract has been terminated through ‘mutual consent’.

The statement read: “Besiktas have reached an agreement with Mr Valerien Alexandre Ismael to mutually terminate his contract.”

READ: 6 Top-Tier Football Teams in Turkey

Ismael got off to a great start and managed to get a Besiktas side that went through an overhaul this summer bringing in several new signings and staff changes.

The final straw for the Besiktas board was the 2-1 defeat against Hatayspor over the weekend despite taking the lead in the game.

Ismael will be paid a €450,000 contract termination fee. The French manager won eight games, drew seven and lost three, averaging 1.72 points per game.

The termination has taken immediate effect, Ismael did not take charge of training today.

Serdar Topraktepe is temporary manager and will take charge of the team for the Umraniyespor game on the weekend but is expected to return to the U19 side or be given a role working alongside Ismael’s successor once a new manager is appointed.

Former Besiktas manager Senol Gunes is expected to replace Ismael with immediate effect.

Gunes has previously managed the Black Eagles and won the league title during his last stint in charge.