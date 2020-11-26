Braga vs Leicester City Confirmed Starting Lineups – Cengiz Under starts

Leicester City take on Braga in the Europa League Match Day 4 Group G clash at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Thursday.

A victory against the Portuguese side will see City qualify for the Europa League Round of 32.

The Foxes will be hoping to win four games in a row in Europe for the first time tonight.

Cengiz Under will start for the Foxes on the wing.

The Turkey international started the last Europa League game against Braga which his side ended up winning 4-0.

Under provided an assist the last time these two sides met.

The 23-year-old has started two games since joining Leicester from Roma, both games were in the Europa League.

Under has a total of three assists in seven appearances for the Foxes this season.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has made a total of five changes to his starting XI.

Rodgers also has star names Jamie Vardy and James Maddison to call upon from the bench.

Subs: Jakupović, Ward, Morgan, Fofana, Mendy, Maddison, Tielemans, Pérez, Vardy

Braga meanwhile, will lineup like this tonight: