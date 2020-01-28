Burnley Make €28m Bid For Man United Target, 13-Goal Striker Also Wanted By Spurs

Burnley have made a €28m bid for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi according to the Milliyet newspaper.

Per the source, the Premier League outfit have made an offer but Fenerbahce are concerned that selling the striker could harm their title hopes.

The Yellow-Navies board is against selling Muriqi over January but the fee being quoted would break the Super Lig transfer record.

Fenerbahce reportedly want more than €28m for the Kosovo international.

The fee being quoted would help the financially strapped club but they would have just a few days to find a replacement.

The report also claims that Manchester United also want the 1.94m tall striker.

United have been scouting Muriqi who is on their shortlist.

Turkish-Football reported that Tottenham have scouted Muriqi several times this season and that they are are also interested.

Muriqi has scored 13 times and provided five assists in all competitions this term for the Yellow Canaries.

Fenerbahce are currently just four points behind league leaders Sivasspor and Muriqi is top scorer for the Istanbul giants.

The star striker has 12 goals and four assists in 17 league starts. Only Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth has been directly involved in more goals this term – 15 goals and five assists.