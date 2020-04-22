Club official confirms Loris Karius wants Liverpool return after lodging FIFA complaint over unpaid wages

Besiktas board member Erdal Torunogullari has responded to reports that Loris Karius wants to return to Liverpool due to unpaid wages.

Torunogullari confirmed that Karius wants to leave Besiktas and that he has lodged a complaint to FIFA.

He does, however, disagree with Karius and feels that the goalkeeper is trying to cause them a problem.

Torunogullari said that FIFA have not confirmed to them whether wages should be paid while players are not playing.

The Super Lig is suspended due to coronavirus disruptions as is the Premier League.

“Karius is causing us a problem. He has gone to Fifa over his unpaid wages and termination of his contract but he also wants payments which are undeserved” he said on Instagram, according to A Spor.

“He wants us to pay him for the months he hasn’t played. FIFA are not clear on what should be done here. He wants to leave, and that’s his decision.

“We don’t want to make an undeserved payment.”

As things stand Karius is still contracted to Besiktas.

The German keeper is nearing the end of a two-year loan spell at the club.

Karius’ contract is set to end on June 30 but if his complaint is successful he would be able to terminate his deal early and return to Anfield.

Neither UEFA nor FIFA have yet to clarify what happens to loan players should the league return after June 30.