Crystal Palace loanee responds to €50m Real Madrid transfer links

Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth has distanced himself from rumours linking him with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Sorloth has been on fire in the Turkish Super Lig this season after joining Trabzonspor on a two-year loan deal last summer.

The Norway international is currently leading the scoring charts in Turkey with 24 goals after 19 games.

Sorloth has been linked with numerous clubs across Europe, including a €50m move to Real Madrid.

Norwegian sports outlet Tipsbladt caught up with Sorloth to ask him about the rumour, however, Sorloth distanced himself from the links state that he has ‘heard nothing.

“No, I’ve heard as little as you did,” Sorloth told Tipsbladt The rumor when asked about the Real Madrid rumors.

“I haven’t heard anything. I sat in the locker room before the game against Besiktas and watched Snapchat that there was a lot of activity in our group of friends.

“There was someone who had linked to that article. It was a bit special to see before a game. I just had to try and use it as best I could to gain more confidence. And I did.”

Sorloth has now scored more the same number of goals for Trabzonspor this season as the the whole Crystal Palace squad in the Premier League.

The Black Sea based side have a €6 million release clause included within the loan deal.

Trabzonspor are back in action this weekend when they take on Rizespor.