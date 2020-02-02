Crystal Palace Loanee Scores Career Record 19th Goal In Derby Victory Over Fenerbahce

Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth scored his 19th goal for Trabzonspor in the 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce at the Medicap Park stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday.

Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce are in different cities but the rivalry between these two sides is so intense that the fixture is considered a derby.

The visitors actually took the lead when Max Kruse scored in the first minute of play.

Sorloth equalised on 16 minutes displaying lovely technique and a clinical finish.

The Norway international went onto setup Novak with the winner on 32 minutes after heading the ball across the goal for his teammate to head home.

You can watch highlights of the goals here.

Sorloth could have added to his tally. The 1.95m tall striker hit the crossbar and narrowly missed a few other chances in what was a man of the match display.

The 24-year-old broke his previous goal record by finding the back of the net for the 19th time.

Sorloth now has 16 goals and four assists in 19 league games. In total, he has 19 goals and five assists in all competitions.

The powerful striker joined Trabzonspor on a 24-month loan over the summer. The Black Sea based side also have a buy option.

Trabzonspor 2 – 1 Fenerbahçe

Stadium: Medical Park

Referee: Ali Palabıyık, Serkan Olguncan, Serkan Çimen

Trabzonspor: Uğurcan Çakır, Pereira, Hüseyin Türkmen, Campi, Novak, Obi Mikel, Sosa, Yusuf Sarı (min. 46 Guilherme), Ndiaye (min. 82 Doğan Erdoğan), Ekuban (min. 67 Sturridge), Sörloth

Fenerbahçe: Altay Bayındır, Isla, Serdar Aziz, Jailson, Dirar (min. 62 Deniz Türüç), Gustavo, Ozan Tufan, Tolga Ciğerci (min. 62 Emre Belözoğlu), Kruse, Garry Rodrigues (min. 76 Ferdi Kadıoğlu), Vedat Muric

Goals: min. 1 Kruse (Fenerbahçe), min. 16 Sörloth, min. 32 Novak (Trabzonspor)

Red Card: min. 90+5 Gustavo (Fenerbahçe)

Yellow Cards: min. 8 Ndiaye, min. 48 Sörloth, min. 84 Hüseyin Çimşir (Trabzonspor manager), min. 86 Sosa (Trabzonspor) min. 66 Isla, min. 84 Ferdi Kadıoğlu, min. 90+5 Emre Belözoğlu) (Fenerbahçe)