Crystal Palace prepared to make €20m transfer offer for Galatasaray defender, club want €25m

Crystal Palace are prepared to make a €20 million transfer offer for Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey according to TGRT.

Per the source, Palace have been interested in Boey all season and are ready to make an offer for Boey.

Galatasaray are not against selling Boey but want €25m for their star man.

Palace meanwhile, are reported to be trying to get the Lions to agree to their terms.

Boey, 22, has been in impressive form for Galatasaray this season, making 32 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals.

The French-born defender is a right-back who is known for his pace and athleticism.

Boey recently revealed it could be time to leave at the end of the season in an interview with L’equipe.

The right-back was asked whether he will leave Turkey at the end of the season to which he responded, “There, I knew the lows, the highs. My performances are regular now. I think it’s time to reach a milestone but we’ll see at the end of the season depending on what happens.”

Boey joined Galatasaray from Rennes on a €1.15m move in 2021 and has gone onto establish himself as a star man for the league leaders.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig, three points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce.