Crystal Palace prepared to pay €15m for right-back, Arsenal set to make end of season offer

Crystal Palace prepared to pay €15m for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Palace are preparing an offer but could face competition from Arsenal and Wolfsburg who are expected to make an offer at the end of the season.

Boey is under contract at Galatasaray until 2025 but the Super Lig giants could be prepared to cash in and take a healthy profit this summer.

The Lions paid just €1.1m for Boey in Rennes last season and he has gone onto become a star player for the club.

Boey has attracted widespread interest on the back of his impressive form.

The 22-year-old has been a star player for the Yellow-Reds who are just a few games away from lifting the league title.

The report claims that Galatasaray have already started making preparations for Boey leaving.

The Super Lig leaders have been looking for a new right-back for the last two months.

Galatasaray have reportedly been interested in Hector Bellerin as a replacement for Boey this summer.

Boey has one goal and three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.