Crystal Palace Unable To Recall 19-Goal ‘King Of The North’ Next Season Due To Contract Clause

Alexander Sorloth did not manage to score a single goal for Crystal Palace so you can understand why they let leave on loan to Trabzonspor over the summer.

Sorloth has however, gone onto score 19 times and provide five assists for the Turkish giants this season.

The Norway international has become a cult figure among Trabzonspor fans, earning himself the nickname ‘King of the North’ – a moniker coined from Game of Thrones.

Considering Palace’s goalscoring problems the return of an in-form Sorloth would probably have been welcomed next season.

The only problem is that the Premier League outfit will be unable to recall him in the summer.

Sorloth joined Trabzonspor on a two-year loan deal.

A Trabzonspor source informed Turkish-Football that Palace do not have the option to recall Sorloth – unless of course the two sides reach an agreement or if Sorloth wants to leave.

Additionally, the Black Sea based outfit have an obligation to buy Sorloth for €6m in January 2021.

Trabzonspor are, however, in a precarious financial position and were they unable to activate his buy option it would allow Sorloth to leave next January.

The Claret-Blues paid Palace €750,000 for the loan transfer and Sorloth earns €1.5m per-season.

The star striker put on a man of the match performance against rivals Fenerbahce in the derby clash on Saturday.

Sorloth scored and provided an assist as Trabzonspor came from a goal behind to win the game.

Trabzonspor will join league leaders Sivasspor at the top of the table if they win their game in hand against Malatyaspor.