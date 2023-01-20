Drogba tries to convince Chelsea striker to join Turkish giants

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is trying to convince Blues striker David Datro Fofana to join Galatasaray acording to Fanatik.

Per the source, Drogba is keen on Fofana joining the Lions.

The former Blues striker has close ties to both Chelsea and Galatasaray, both former clubs.

Additionally, Drogba and Fofana are both Ivorian

Fofana joined Chelsea earlier this month but has made just one appearance so far and could find playing time limited following the arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix.

Galatasaray would be able to give the 21-year-old valuable playing time and experience of being in a title race.

The Lions are currently top of the Super Lig table, four points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce.

Yellow-Reds manager Okan Buruk wants to add an additional striker to his front line of Mauro Icardi and Bafetimbi Gomis.

Buruk instructed the board to push ahead and bring in Fofana.

The Lions reportedly want the striker on a 1.5 year loan deal.

Galatasaray see Fofana as a replacement for Haris Sefereovic who they want to part ways with in Janaury.

The report claims that Chelsea were initially not keen on loaning Fofana to Galatasaray so the Istanbul giants enlisted the help of Drogba.

The Blues want a playing guarantee that Fofana will receive a set amount of playing time if they go ahead with the move.

Galatasaray are not opposed to the proposal.