Elneny reveals which club he thinks Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will join after talking with playmaker

Mohamed Elneny has revealed that he thinks Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will join Fenerbahce.

In an interview with Bein Sports Turkey, the Egypt international claimed that Ozil really loves Fenerbahce and always goes on about them.

Apparently Ozil likes to wind Elneny up by singing Fenerbahce songs – the Egypt international is on loan at Besiktas.

Additionally, he said that Ozil end up moving to Fenerbahce.

Elneny said [Translated by Turkish-Football]: “Mesut Ozil really loves Fenerbahce, he always goes on about them.

“If you ask me he could move to Fenerbahce.

“He likes to try and wind me up by singing their songs.”

Fenerbahce and Besiktas are Istanbul rivals. Elneny joined the Black Eagles on a season long loan last summer.

Ozil has been closely linked with a move to Fenerbahce for years and has made no secret that he is fond of the Istanbul giants.

The Yellow-Navies are however, in a precarious financial position and it is difficult to see how they could afford Ozil unless he took a major pay cut.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has also made it clear that he plans to see out his contract at Arsenal which runs until summer 2021.

Ozil has been closely linked with a move to the MLS but once his contract is up at Arsenal perhaps Fenerbahce could end up being a possibility.