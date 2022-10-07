Europa League Wrap – Fenerbahce go top, Trabzonspor slip up

Four Turkish teams competed in European competition on Thursday, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor in the Europa League, Basaksehir and Sivasspor in the European Conference League.

Fenerbahce kept their unbeaten record in Group B alive beating AEK Larnaca 2-0 at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium with goals from Michy Batshuayi and Rafail Mamas who put the ball in the back of his own net.

The victory moved the Yellow Canaries into first place on seven points, Rennes meanwhile, are second on goal difference after beating Dynamo Kiev.

Fenerbahce will face the Larnaca next away from home on Thursday and Rennes will take on Dynamo again.

Trabzonspor meanwhile, slipped up away to Monaco losing 3-1 to the French opposition.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored a brace and Axel Disasi also scored for the Ligue 1 outfit. Trabzonspor are currently third in Group H following the defeat, three points behind Ferencvaros and Monaco who are tied on six points.

In the Europa Conference League Basaksehir held RFS to a goalless draw to stay top of Group A, three points ahead of second placed Fiorentina.

Sivasspor meanwhile lost 4-3 at home against Ballkani after the visitors scored a last gasp winner following Mustapha Yatabare scoring an equaliser in the second minute of addtional time. All four teams are tied on four points following the third round of games in Group G.