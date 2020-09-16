Everton have ‘good offer’ on table for £32m rated Roma winger but face competition

Everton have tabled a ‘good offer’ for Roma winger Cengiz Under according to reports in Italy.

Corriere Dello Sport claim that the winger could be sold this summer to make room for Stephan El Shaarway who Roma are keen on signing.

Everton could end up being Under’s destination.

The Giallorossi reportedly value Under as being worth £32m and he does have another three-years remaining on his contract.

The Toffees have been linked with the 23-year-old in the past.

Everton do, however, face competition from Leicester City who are plotting a £23m move according to The Sun.

Manchester United were also linked earlier this summer but the report does not mention renewed interest.

Inside Football meanwhile, claims that Newcastle United want Under on loan.

Under has 17 goals and 12 assists in 88 appearances for Roma since joining from Basaksehir in 2017.

The Turkey international has fallen out of favor with the current Roma management and struggled for playing time last season – also partly due to injury problems.

Under is now match fit and did make an appearance in the goalless draw between Turkey and Serbia in the UEFA Nations Cup in September.