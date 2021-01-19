Everton locked in race with Roma over €15m rated Ligue 1 star Mehmet Zeki Celik

Everton are locked in a race with AS Roma over Lille right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Ligue 1 outfit value Celik as being worth €15m.

Both Everton and Roma have entered talks with the Turkey international but the Serie A outfit are reported to be leading the race.

Lille want to keep Celik over the winter transfer window but are open to an end of season sale.

Everton interest in Celik is not new. Turkish-Football reported Everton making an offer for the fullback last summer.

Celik has been a star name for Lille for the past two seasons since joining from Turkish second-tier side Istanbulspor on a £2m move in 2018.

The Lille ace has two years remaining on his contract.

Celik has 18 international caps for Turkey and is expected to be first-choice right-back for the national team for the Euro 2021 squad this summer.

The full-back has two goals and two assists in 15 appearances for Lille this season.

Lille are currently 2nd in Ligue 1, behind league leaders PSG.