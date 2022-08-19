Everton midfielder strikes transfer deal with Super Lig giants, option to buy included

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has joined Super Lig outfit Besiktas on loan with an option to buy according to Daily Mail.

Per the source, it will be up to the England international whether he joins the Black Eagles on a permanent move at the end of the temporary move.

Alli joined the Toffees just seven months ago from Tottenham in a dealing day move but failed to settle in and has made just 13 appearances since joining.

Everton manager Frank Lampard was asked about the move ahead of the game against Nottingham Forrest which will be played on Saturday.

“There is interest in Dele, that has come out publicly,” Lampard said.

“That is one for us to consider behind the scenes and for Dele to consider, for him to go would have to be right for everybody.

Sabah claim that Besiktas will cover Alli’s wages for the rest of the season.

The Istanbul based outfit will be able to sign Alli on a permanent transfer for £5.9m (€7m) sign the 26-year-old on three-year contract.

And other clauses in the transfer could see Everton pay Antonio Conte's side £40m in total.

And other clauses in the transfer could see Everton pay the North London based outfit side £40m in total.