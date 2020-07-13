Fenerbahce 1-2 Sivasspor: Yellow Canaries suffer blow to Champions League dreams

Fenerbahce lose 2-1 against Sivasspor at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Super Lig.

The Yellow Canaries headed into the game having picked up seven points from a possible nine in their past three games and another victory would have closed the gap with 3rd placed Sivasspor to just a single point.

It was the visitors who got off to a great start when Kone converted from the penalty spot on 9 minutes.

Deniz Turuc did equalise for Fenerbahce but Emre Kilinc put Sivasspor back ahead just before the half-time whistle in what ended up being the decisive goal.

Fenerbahçe 1-2 Sivasspor Emre Kılınç pic.twitter.com/vpzqRj8jGt — Süper Lig (@SuperLigq) July 12, 2020

The victory opened up a seven-point gap between Sivasspor and Fenerbahce.

The central Anatolian side will book a place in the Champions League should they hang onto 3rd place.

With Trabzonspor suspended from European competition third-place will be enough to secure Champions League football in the Super Lig next season.

Sivasspor are currently four-points clear of 4th placed Besiktas but the Black Eagles have a game in hand and play today.

Fenerbahce meanwhile dropped into 7th place, three points off the top-four.

Fenerbahce 1-2 Sivasspor

Stadium: Sukru Saracoglu

Referee: Ali Palabıyık, Serkan Olguncan, Asım Yusuf Öz

Fenerbahçe: Altay Bayındır, Dirar, Ozan Tufan, Falette (Dk. 84 Tolga Ciğerci), Hasan Ali Kaldırım, Gustavo, Tolgay Arslan (min. 62 Rodrigues), Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Ömer Faruk Beyaz (min. 62 Emre Belözoğlu), Deniz Türüç (min. 88 Sayyadmanesh), Muric

Demir Grup Sivasspor: Samassa, Goiano, Appindangoye, Caner Osmanpaşa, Uğur Çiftçi, Cofie, Claudemir (min. 36 Fatih Aksoy), Mert Hakan Yandaş (min. 81 Erdoğan Yeşilyurt), Emre Kılınç, Yatabare (min. 73 Hakan Arslan), Kone

Goals: min. 9 Kone (Penalty), min. 44 Emre Kılınç (Demir Grup Sivasspor), min. 27 Deniz Türüç (Fenerbahçe)