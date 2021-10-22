Fenerbahce 2-2 Antwerp: Yellow Canaries held to Europa League draw at home

Fenerbahce were held to a 2-2 draw against Royal Antwerp at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Europa League Group D Match Day 3 clash on Thursday.

Antwerp went ahead on the second minute when Mbwana Samatta who happens to be on loan from Fenerbahce scored against his parent club.

The home side did recover with a brace from Enner Valencia before the end of the first half.

The goal was Valencia’s fifth in the Europa League this season.

It looked like the Yellow Canaries were on course for their first victory in the group but Gerkens equalised on 62 minutes to deny all three points.

As a result Fenerbahce ended the third round of games on just two points. The Istanbul giants find themselves in 3rd place, four points behind second placed Olympiacos and five behind leaders Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Yellow-Navy Blues will have the chance to get their first win against Antwerp when the two sides meet in Belgium on 4 November.

Fenerbahçe 2-2 Royal Antwerp

Stadim: Ülker

Referee: Sergei Ivanov, Roman Usachev, Valeri Danchenko (Russia)

Fenerbahçe: Altay Bayındır, Tisserand, Min-jae, Szalai (min. 87 Novak), Luiz Gustavo, Osayi-Samuel, Sosa (min. 67 Zajc), Ferdi Kadıoğlu (min. 67 Nazım Sangare), Mesut Özil (min. 66 Pelkas), Berisha (min. 66 Rossi), Valencia

Royal Antwerp: Butez, Bataille, Almeida, De Laet, Vines, Yussuf Alhassan (min. 63 Dwomoh), Verstraete, Gerkens, Fischer (min. 46 Balikwisha), Samatta, Frey (min. 70 Benson)

Goals: min. 2 Samatta, min. 62 Gerkens (Royal Antwerp), min. 20 & 45 (Penalty) Valencia (Fenerbahçe)

Yellow Cards: min. 40 Ferdi Kadıoğlu, min. 58 Szalai, min. 74 Zajc (Fenerbahçe), min. 44 Fischer, min. 48 Brian Priske (Manager), min. 54 De Laet, min. 81 Gerkens (Royal Antwerp)