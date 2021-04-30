Fenerbahce call for Alanyaspor match to be replayed after being held to draw

Fenerbahce were held to a goalless draw against Alanyaspor at the Bahcesehir Okullari stadium in the Super Lig on Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries blew the chance to overtake Galatasaray to move into second place and close the gap with league leaders Besiktas to just three points.

Mesut Ozil marked his return after spending the past few weeks on the sidelines injured.

Ozil started but was unable to provide his first assist or score his first goal.

There was, however, a moment of controversy when the referee Yasar Kemal Ugurlu awarded a penalty after Enner Valencia was fouled in the Alanyaspor penalty box.

VAR chalked off the goal for an offside decision in the lead-up to the penalty.

Fenerbahce claimed the referee broke the rules of the game and issued an official complaint to the Turkish Football Federation calling for the game to be replayed.

It is unlikely that there will be a rematch but the TFF have yet to respond to the complaint.

Fenerbahce will face Erzurumspor next at home on Monday 3 May.

Alanyaspor: 0 – 0 Fenerbahçe

Stadium: Bahçeşehir Okulları

Referee: Yaşar Kemal Uğurlu, Serkan Olguncan, Abdullah Bora Özkara

Aytemiz Alanyaspor: Marafona, Juanfran, Tzavellas, Caulker, Moubandje, Berkan İsmail Kutlu (min. 71 Efkan Bekiroğlu), Siopis, Salih Uçan (min. 87 Umut Güneş), Davidson (min. 87 Tayfur Bingöl), Efecan Karaca (min. 80 Kadzior), Mustafa Pektemek (min. 80 Bareiro)

Fenerbahçe: Harun Tekin, Gökhan Gönül, Serdar Aziz, Szalai, Caner Erkin (min. 90+3 Novak), Sosa, Mert Hakan Yandaş (min. 46 Luiz Gustavo), Ozan Tufan, Mesut Özil (min. 64 Osayi-Samuel), Pelkas (min. 80 Sinan Gümüş), Valencia (min. 90+3 Tisserand)

Red Card: min. 43 Gökhan Gönül (Fenerbahçe)

Yellow Cards: min. 50 Tzavellas, min. 71 Berkan İsmail Kutlu, min. 76 Efkan Bekiroğlu (Aytemiz Alanyaspor