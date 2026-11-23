Fenerbahçe have reportedly set a minimum asking price of €25 million for English left-back Archie Brown as interest builds from Liverpool, several other Premier League clubs, and AC Milan following his strong Champions League form.

According to Fotomaç, citing Italian outlet Pianeta Milan, the 24-year-old defender has attracted attention across Europe after registering three goals and two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season, including a goal and an assist in Fenerbahçe’s Champions League win over Liverpool alongside his qualifying and league-phase contributions.

Milan, who previously pursued Brown in summer 2025 before he joined Fenerbahçe from an initial deal reported around €8.5 million, are said to be monitoring him again as they assess options at left-back amid questions over Pervis Estupiñán. Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion have also been linked with the player, whose current market valuation is listed at €18 million and whose contract runs until 2028 with a one-year extension option.

Fenerbahçe are reported to have turned down a £13 million approach from Nottingham Forest, with any potential move from Milan seen as more likely in summer 2027 than in January—possibly involving a loan with an option to buy—even as the transfer rumours coincide with Fenerbahçe’s push in the Süper Lig title race and their upcoming UEFA fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk alongside other Turkish clubs in Europe this season.