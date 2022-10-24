Fenerbahce move into first place in the Super Lig after beating Basaksehir

Fenerbahce beat Istanbul rivals Basaksehir 1-0 at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on Saturday to move into first place in the Super Lig table with a game in hand.

The game was evenly balanced until Diego Rossi broke the deadlock with a long-range effort on 84 minutes.

Diego Rossi masterclass 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/J5FeeDJhds — GonçaloDias17 SCCP (@goncalo_diass17) October 22, 2022

Rossi was brought on as a substitute for Michy Batshuayi on 64 minutes and ended up being the hero of the derby with his third goal this season.

The defeat was Basaksehir’s second in their last three games however, the former Super Lig champions are still just three points behind leaders Fenerbahce and also have a game in hand.

The Yellow Canaries meanwhile have won their last three games in a row and have also booked a place in the Europa League Round of 32 after securing qualification from Group B.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have been in impressive form after a shaky start to the season under the stewardship of new manager Jorge Jesus.

Fenerbahce will take on Rennes next in the Europa League at home followed by Istanbulspor away in the Super Lig.