Fenerbahce plot January move for Man United outcast Marcos Rojo

Fenerbahce are plotting a January move for Manchester United outcast Marcos Rojo according to Fotomac.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries are keen on strengthening their defence over the winter transfer window and have identified Rojo as a priority.

READ: Basaksehir boss admits he was shocked at Man United defending for Demba Ba goal

The Argentina international has fallen out of favor at United and has yet to make a single appearance this season.

The 30-year-old has been playing for the reserves and spent the second half of last season on loan at Argentinian outfit Estudiantes.

Rojo will be out of contract at the end of the season and unless his situation changes it is unlikely that he will be offered a new deal.

The experienced defender will be able to enter talks with non-English clubs in January as he will have just six months remaining on his contract.

The report claims that United are prepared to let Rojo leave but want €5m for him.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, want to negotiate a lower transfer fee and are in talks with United over reaching a deal.

Rojo has been a long-term target for Fenerbahce but previous attempts to sign the defender fell through.