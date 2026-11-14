FIFA Regulation Blocks January Exit for Galatasaray Star Amid Liverpool Interest

Galatasaray supporters concerned about losing breakout star Aleksey Batrakov during the January 2027 transfer window have been handed a major boost—with a FIFA registration rule effectively blocking any mid-season departure.

The 21-year-old Russian attacking midfielder has attracted widespread scouting attention from across Europe—including sustained interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool—following a blistering start to life in Istanbul.

However, according to Fanatik, regulatory restrictions mean Batrakov is guaranteed to complete the 2026/27 campaign at RAMS Park regardless of incoming winter offers.

The FIFA Rule Preventing a Winter Transfer

Under Article 5 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, a footballer may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during a single season, but is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs within that same timeframe.

Before completing his €25 million move to Galatasaray in August 2026, Batrakov had already made five official appearances for boyhood club Lokomotiv Moscow across the opening weeks of the 2026/27 Russian Premier League and Russian Cup campaigns.

Because he has since represented Galatasaray in both the Süper Lig and the UEFA Champions League, Batrakov would be legally ineligible to feature in competitive fixtures for a third club until the 2027/28 season—eliminating the possibility of a mid-season switch in January.

Galatasaray Move to Remove €55m Release Clause

While the Lions are protected from a winter exit, Galatasaray’s board is already moving proactively to strengthen its negotiating position ahead of next summer.

With major European clubs circling over his reported €55 million buyout clause, club officials are scheduled to hold talks with Batrakov’s representatives in the coming weeks to renegotiate his contract—which currently runs until June 2031.

Galatasaray aim to either remove the €55 million release clause altogether or raise it significantly, while rewarding the Russia international with a substantial salary increase from €3.25 million to roughly €5 million net per season.

Rapid Rise at RAMS Park

Since arriving from Moscow in August, Batrakov has quickly become one of Okan Buruk’s most decisive attacking weapons—registering 6 goals and 4 assists in 13 appearances (831 minutes) across all competitions.

His impact has been particularly pronounced on the European stage, where he has found the net four times in four UEFA Champions League appearances—scoring against FC Barcelona and LOSC Lille before setting a club Champions League record with a 15-minute double in Galatasaray’s 2–0 victory over VfB Stuttgart.