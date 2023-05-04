Fulham pull out of race to sign PSG forward giving Turkish giants transfer boost

Galatasaray have received a transfer boost after Fulham pulled out of the race to sign PSG forward Mauro Icardi according to Aksam.

Per the source, the Cottagers were reportedly interested in signing the Argentine striker and were ready to offer €12m which could have risen to €15m with bonuses.

However, the London based side pulled out reportedly due to the reaction from the fans and Icardi’s wage demands.

The development was a boost for Galatasaray who want to keen Icardi on either on beyond the end of the season.

The forward still has 12 months remaining on his PSG contract so this will be the last chance the French giants have to cash in unless they sign a new deal.

Icardi has settled in well in Turkey and has been a star player for Galatasaray this season who are first in the league table, three points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce.

The 30-year-old has directly been involved in 21 goals this season, scoring 14 and providing seven assists in 19 games for the Lions in the league.

The report claims that Icardi is happy in Turkey and does want to stay at Galatasaray but all that depends on his aprent club PSG.