Galatasaray and Celtic are the only top-flight sides in Europe to keep alive win record in 2020

Galatasaray beat Genclerbirligi 3-0 at the Turk Telekom Arena stadium in the Super Lig on Monday to join Trabzonspor at the top of the table on 48 points.

The latest win comes just a week after the Lions beat Fenerbahce on the road for the first time this century in the league.

The Yellow-Reds have won 100 percent of league games in 2020.

Galatasaray have won all seven league games this year and are actually on an eight-game win streak in the league.

The only other top-flight European leagues to achieve the same feat is Celtic.

Up until last week Liverpool, Celtic and Feyenoord had all won every league game this season but the Reds defeat to Watford and the Dutch side drawing over the weekend ended their run.

Celtic and Galatasaray are both reigning champions of their respective leagues.

The Lions will take on fellow title challengers Sivasspor away from home on Sunday followed by the Istanbul derby against Besiktas the following week.

Celtic meanwhile, face Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.