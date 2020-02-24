Turkish football fans reaction to Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray derby miss goes viral

Galatasaray made history on Sunday beating bitter rivals Fenerbahce 3-1 at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Super Lig for the first time this century.

The Intercontinental derby is one of the most passionate in the world.

Both sets of fans have a notorious reputation but it seems that supporters can even get carried away when watching the game at home.

A group of Galatasaray fans reaction to Henry Onyekuru missing a one-on-one chance went viral on social media.

The passionate response which involves a man hurling his slippers at the ceiling and another man punching the wall ended up doing the rounds across social media networks.

This is what football will do to you kids 😁 pic.twitter.com/qV5DwWAINQ — Turkish Football (@TurkFootballTV) February 23, 2020

There were several similar incidents of crazy fan reactions both at the stadium and elsewhere which picked up traction.

This Fenerbahce fan could not contain his anger at losing to Galatasaray.

Football is one hell of a drug 💊 pic.twitter.com/NYNIeuDCM7 — Turkish Football (@TurkFootballTV) February 23, 2020

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc even got involved in the madness and was filmed jumping off a stand into a melee.