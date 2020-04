Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim released from hospital after coronavirus diagnoses

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has been released from hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

Terim revealed that was taken to hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Bugün yapılan test sonuçlarına göre Corona Virüs sonucum pozitif çıkmıştır. Hastanede emin ellerdeyim. Merak etmeyin. En kısa zamanda haberleşmek üzere.. — Fatih Terim (@fatihterim) March 23, 2020

The Lions manager has made a recovery and posted a message on his official Instagram account thanking everyone at the Liv Hospital where he was looked after.

Terim also revealed that he will appreciate everything he has a lot more after his recent health scare.

“I will appreciate everything more after this, I will forgive more, I will get upset less. I want to thank everyone at the Liv Hospital, especially Prof Dr Ferah Ece who took brilliant care of me,” Terim said.

The Super Lig is currently suspended due to coronavirus – as are most major leagues in the league.

The Turkish FA hope to resume the league by the end of April.

Terim is the most successful Turkish manager of all-time winning eight league titles, three Turkish Cups and the UEFA Cup.